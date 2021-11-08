In 1974, the Arkansas Times surveyed regional planners to get a picture of Little Rock 26 years down the line, in 1990. Among the predictions: Little Rock’s population would reach 500,000, 75% of all new construction would be apartments and other multifamily units, and the Metrocentre Mall would revitalize downtown. “Freeways do not divide the city racially,” one planning official said in the course of discussing a massive expansion of expressways and freeways through North Little Rock and Little Rock, which thankfully never materialized.

Predicting the future is hard and perhaps foolhardy, but with the decennial Census results in hand and as we (fingers-crossed) begin to emerge from a devastating, way-of-life-altering pandemic, it seemed like a fine time to get local experts to gaze in the crystal ball and predict what life in the Little Rock metro will be like in the year 2050. Some forecasts are hopeful. Some are prescriptive. Some are zany. (We’re never getting an NBA team, but goats may indeed replace our lawnmowers.) Read on, and let us know what we’re wrong about.

Central Arkansas 2050

Informed predictions from a Metroplan planner.

By Jonathan Lupton

When teachers lead

A hopeful future for education.

By Stacey McAdoo

Predicting tornadoes hours in advance

Metrological modeling will dramatically improve.

By Todd Yakoubian

Little Rock’s commercial real estate future

More mixed use, less parking.

By Hank Kelley

Growth and improvement

A host of hopeful predictions.

By Antwan Phillips

Money via an app

Also, no fossil fuels and Elvis lives

By Wayne Miller

We’ll be dead

Or own fun goats.

By Ashley Jones

Musicians will take charge

Of venues and recording.

By Chris Terry

The impact of Ford Next Generation Learning

Career-focused education pays dividends.

By Buckley O’Mell and James Reddish

Fold up this fortune teller to see your future in Little Rock 2050