Dwayne Robinson, director of a North Little Rock-based nonprofit, Part of the Solution, whose mission is said to include discouraging tobacco use by minorities, has been charged with forgery and theft of $24,335 for money disbursed for that purpose under the Tobacco Settlement Proceeds Act.

The money Robinson allegedly misused — by forging checks, cashing checks written to him and for payment of bogus invoices — was funneled through a grant office at UAPB.That office noted questionable disbursements and notified the university audit office. It turned the matter over to the attorney general’s office in February 2020.

Robinson was charged in Circuit Court in Jefferson County with a count of theft, 10 counts of forgery and two counts of falsifying business records. An affidavit for his arrest details the investigation and charges. He was charged last month and had bond set last week. The attorney general’s office announced the charges today.