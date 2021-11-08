Gatik and Walmart Achieve Fully Driverless Deliveries in a First for Autonomous Trucking Industry Worldwide | Business Wire https://t.co/MZUF9YhbeT — Nelson Peacock (@Nelsonp2333) November 8, 2021

Self-driving trucks, without a safety occupant, are now moving between a Walmart supply center and a neighborhood store in Bentonville.

Experiments like this were authorized by 2021 state legislation.

Yes. both electric and autonomous takeovers of U.S. vehicles are a long way off. But they are a lot closer than they appeared a couple of years ago when a former Arkansas highway department director laughed sneeringly at their impact on Arkansas highway traffic.

