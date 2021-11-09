The 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals Monday refused a request for the whole court to review a three-judge panel’s decision that four Arkansas school districts could not be exempt from Arkansas’s open-ended school transfer law even though they operate under federal court desegregation orders.

The Hope, Camden Fairview, Layfayette County and Junction City districts had obtained a modification of past orders from a federal district judge to be exempt from the transfer law, which didn’t exist at the time the districts came under desegregation orders.

An 8th Circuit panel initially upheld the exemption, then reversed itself at the request of Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. That led to a request from the districts for a rehearing by the panel or an “en banc” review by the entire court. Both requests were denied. En banc reviews are rarely granted. Circuit Judge Bobby Shepherd of El Dorado didn’t participate in the decision.

There are at best a handful of Arkansas school districts that have explicit exemptions from school transfer law now, the only condition by which the 8th Circuit will allow exemption. The four districts requested the exemption because, in a year before the court desegregation orders were modified, the transfer law was used predominantly to allow white parents to move their children to districts with much smaller minority enrollments. (68 of 70 transfers in Hope were white, for example.)

The reversal also indicated the 8th Circuit is tired of hearing old desegregation cases. “Freedom of choice,” as unlimited transfer law proponents label it, is now the law. It was the banner slogan employed in resistance to school desegregation in the 1960s by opponents of the implementation of the Brown. v. Board of Education Supreme Court ruling that ended dual systems of education.

It is now the law in Arkansas by statute and the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals by court precedent. “Sad day for South Arkansas,” commented Whitney Moore, attorney for the four school districts.

Indeed. De facto school segregation is now legal. It will continue to increase. Segregation will be not only by skin color but by economic circumstances (disproportionately affecting people of color.) The results will inevitably be poorer education for those denied exposure to a diversity of people in economic and cultural circumstances. Those negative educational results will reverberate in all other facets of life.

The decision is another stark example of what Republican presidential appointments have done to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. It once regularly delivered equity denied by Arkansas businesses and government actors. It was led by judges from the upper Midwest like Harry Blackmun (a Republican appointee who became a liberal Supreme Court justice) and Gerald Heaney, a civil rights champion. It is now one of the most conservative appellate courts in the country. School children, women in need of medical services, victims of police violence. They face a much different court.