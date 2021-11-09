Sycamores, oaks, tulip poplars, black gum trees and planting supplies are headed to 12 public schools in Arkansas, thanks to a program called STOP (Shade Trees on Playgrounds) from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division. We talked with Krissy Kimbro, Urban & Community Forestry Coordinator at the agriculture department, about the program and its scope.

Which schools have been awarded the STOP grants this year, and when will those schools receive the funds?

Below is a list of selected schools in 2021 and the schedule for tree planting ceremonies to be held at each school:

Schools do not receive cash awards. The selected schools each receive up to five large shade trees, mulch, and irrigation supplies that are purchased and delivered by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division employees. Forestry Division personnel also provide schools with resources to help them teach students about the benefits of trees, especially how trees provide shade that reduces students’ exposure to ultraviolet radiation. A tree-planting ceremony is held at each school, with Forestry Division personnel on hand to demonstrate proper tree-planting procedures and to help students plant the trees.

Can you talk about the relationship between health and trees? What’s the idea behind the STOP program?

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division’s Urban & Community Forestry program established the Shade Trees on Playgrounds (S.T.O.P.) program in 2002 to reduce the risk of skin cancer among Arkansas children and to promote the benefits of trees in community settings.

According to the American Cancer Society, it is especially important to limit sun exposure in children because those who are severely sunburned when they are young have a significantly increased risk later in life of developing the most serious form of skin cancer, malignant melanoma. Trees have been proven to dramatically reduce exposure to damaging sun rays, thereby increasing the amount of time one can spend outside without getting sunburned. Children spend many hours learning and playing outside on school grounds, yet many playgrounds and outdoor classrooms around the state are found in sunny locations with little or no shade. Additionally, research has also shown that children who play in nature are more relaxed and attentive, which improves learning and performance in school.

More broadly, what other benefits do you see urban forestry programs offering? Trees seem to have mental health benefits that extend far beyond the playground setting, and those resources aren’t often located equitably across Arkansas communities.

The Urban and Community Forestry Committee of the Southern Group of State Foresters, of which Arkansas is a member, supports and promotes the Healthy Trees, Healthy Lives initiative. With the multiple health benefits listed on the Healthy Trees, Healthy Lives website and attached below, Urban and Community Forestry programs provide those living in urban areas exposure to trees and to natural settings. Green infrastructure such as trees can help cities reduce the damaging effects of stormwater runoff and can reduce temperatures by up to 20° F, which is especially beneficial in areas where residents may not have access to reliable methods of cooling their homes.

Through programs such as Shade Trees on Playgrounds and Urban & Community Forestry Community Assistance grants, the Forestry Division is helping Arkansans statewide, especially in historically underserved areas, more equitably gain access to the benefits trees provide.