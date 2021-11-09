He may be looking for another buyout. https://t.co/dhW4OJjRN3

A Twitter comment on French Hill’s opposition to legislation beneficial to people of his district drew this response on Arkansas Republican opposition to voting rights legislation. French Hill, John Boozman, Tom Cotton, John Thurston, Leslie Rutledge joined in reciting a litany of false horrors that would arise from easier registration and voting.

Of course, they oppose legislation that would make it easier for people to vote and thus increase turnout in the worst state in the country for voters turnout. They like restricting voting to their kind of people and even took further steps to tighten the screws in the last meeting of the legislature. Between vote suppression and continued gerrymandering of both congressional and legislative districts, Republicans in Arkansas envision a day when they move from effective one-party rule to Soviet-style one-party rule.

There was a day when Republicans joined in passage of voting legislation. That was before all the seg Democrats from the South jumped over to their side and the great Southern strategy took hold of the GOP.