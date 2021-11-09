The FBI announced today a “person of interest” in the 26-year-old disappearance of six-year-old Morgan Nick from an Alma ballfield.

The FBI is seeking information about Billy Jack Lincks, who died in prison in 2000 while serving a sentence related to attempted child abduction.

The FBI release:

For over 26 years, the disappearance of Morgan Nick has remained a troubling mystery for Morgan’s family, her community, and law enforcement. As many

remember, 6-year-old Morgan was taken from a parking lot area near the Wofford baseball field during a little league game on June 9, 1995. The person responsible for taking Morgan has never been identified. Today, law enforcement may be closer than ever to identifying this person. Based on

their ongoing investigation, FBI agents are seeking any information about Billy Jack Lincks. Mr. Lincks was born and raised in Crawford County, Arkansas. He served with the U.S. Army during World War II and then worked at Braniff Airlines in Dallas, TX from 1962-1974. He returned to Van Buren, AR sometime in the late 1970s. Approximately two months after Morgan’s 1995 disappearance, Lincks attempted to abduct a young girl in Van Buren at a location eight miles from the Wofford baseball field where Morgan was last seen. Lincks died in prison in 2000. The FBI is requesting help from anyone who knew Billy Jack Lincks. Whether it was

through school, work, church, or any social activity, we need information about Lincks and details about his entire life. Attached is a photo of Billy Jack Lincks, and we ask our media partners to share this image with their consumers. Remember, every piece of information about Lincks’ life is important— no detail is too small or insignificant. If you knew Billy Jack Lincks or have any information about him and his life, please

contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Lincks died while serving a sentence for a 1996 conviction of sexual indecency with a child. He also apparently was convicted of carnal abuse in 1992, court records indicate.

FBI spokesman Connor Hagan wouldn’t reveal specifics of what led the FBI to declare him a “person of interest” beyond the Van Buren abduction, but he indicated there were other factors. He also said local authorities had been aware of Lincks’ record and that he’d even been given a polygraph examination at one point, though not by the FBI.

Hagan said it was critical to pin down details of Lincks’ life from the critical time period. He said he hoped Lincks’ family would volunteer any information they might have. His obituary listed a wife and children.

The Morgan Nick Foundation, established to help in cases of missing children, noted recently that Alma police were seeking information about a truck possibly linked to the child’s disappearance.