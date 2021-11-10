The Cherokee Nation issued a statement tonight in advance of Friday’s Racing Commission meeting that will determine whether the commissioners think they, or the Arkansas Supreme Court, are the supreme law of Arkansas.

The Supreme Court has said the Cherokee Nation should get a permit for a casino in Pope County. To date, the Racing Commission has barred its employee from issuing the license.

Advertisement

The statement from Cherokee attorney Dustin McDaniel:

“I appreciate the work of the Commissioners and the AG’s office this week. CNB looks forward to receiving the license after the Racing Commission meets on Friday and working with the Commission to build a world-class resort in Pope County. We sincerely thank everyone who has worked so hard over the course of this complicated process, and we are hopeful that the litigation phase is almost over.”

A spokesman for the Cherokee Nation, which didn’t sue today, said it would sue Monday if the Commission doesn’t issue the license Friday. As, of course, they should.

Advertisement

Other legal challenges by a Mississippi casino operator will continue as will a petition effort to kill any casino possibility in Pope County. And, someday, we may learn more about the Choctaw Nation’s participation in this story, which is likely to continue in the race for Pope County judge in 2022. Ask lobbyists Bill Vickery or John Burris. They can fill you in. Ask them for records of the 501C4 that has been playing in Pope County politics.

Advertisement

Correction: I wrote originally that the commission meeting was tomorrow.