The COVID-19 report today includes a small increase in the number hospitalized, from 286 to 296, and in the number on ventilators, from 63 to 66. The number in ICU dropped, from 129 to 127.

The daily summary:

675 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas have been added in today’s update, and 12,783 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Visit our interactive dashboard for more information on the new cases: https://t.co/oMTe0KNQTv pic.twitter.com/JY8ZFAdzHe — Ark. Dept. of Health (@ADHPIO) November 10, 2021

I don’t put much stock in week-to-week comparisons, but if you do, the case count rose by 546 on Wednesday a week ago.

In other words, it ain’t over much as the resistance wants to shuck masks and forego vaccination. Pass the Ivermectin, pappy.