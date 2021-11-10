The U.S. attorney’s office in Little Rock announced today that 17 people face federal charges in an investigation of a drug ring in North Little Rock.

Thirteen were arrested Tuesday in an effort dubbed Operation Heartbreak Kid, named for the lead defendant, Derrick Hart, 27, of North Little Rock.

The investigation centered in McAlont began in December 2020. A news release said Hart and Tetus Jenkins, 43, of North Little Rock, were identified as sources of supply to more than eight other people. DEA agents bought about two pounds of methamphetamine during the investigation and seized a pound in the arrests, along with firearms including an AR-15.

The ring operated from a parking lot in McAlmont and a McAlmont club. Citizens complained about drug trafficking and gunshots.

In addition to arrests Tuesday, seven others have been charged in separate indictments.

The news release said the defendants used U.S. mails in the operation.