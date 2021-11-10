Here’s why they took down the Prepare to Meet God sign on Nov 9th https://t.co/yHD3s7260Y pic.twitter.com/7qyVv9vGo2 — MySaline.com (@mysalineshelli) November 10, 2021

Shelli Poole of My Saline.com gets to the bottom of the removal this week of the Prepare to Meet God sign that has greeted I-30 motorists in Benton for a half-century or more.

Spoiler alert: It was to be put back up. But Poole relates the whole story of the sign, first erected in the name of a Missionary Baptist church.

Preparations remain in order.