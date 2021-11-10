Bill Bryant, director of the State Police, told a legislative committee today that vehicle pursuits had increased dramatically in the last five years, as had high-speed driving, road rage and violence on the highways.

“Lawlessness is on the rise,” Bryant said.

He said vehicle pursuits had more than doubled from 2016 to 2020, with a 170 percent increase in Central Arkansas. He said the agency was on a pace for 440 chases this year, down from 505 in 2020.

Excessive speeding is also on the rise. The State Police made 1,062 stops for speeds over 100 mph in 2019 and that increased to 2,026 in 2020, one with a speed up to 160 mph.

He also said the agency was seeing a “significant amount of road rage” in which weapons were brandished or, in 24 cases, fired. Troopers have been fired on three times this year, once by someone with a rifle firing out a back window on a busy street in Conway and another time by someone firing a pistol with a 50-round ammo drum on a Little Rock street.

He said Arkansas wasn’t alone in these trends and the problems had led to an increase in the use of the “precision immobilization technique,” or PIT, in which contact with a patrol car spins a suspect vehicle out of control. It was used 39 times in 2016 and 165 times in 2020.

Bryant said he was confident that these maneuvers had “saved innocent lives,” but they came with danger for suspects and tropers. He said no trooper will ever be disciplined for terminating a chase.

But each use of PIT is considered a use of force and must be done for “objectively reasonable” reasons. Cody Hiland, chief legal counsel for the Department of Public Safety, said the state of the law favored police, with qualified immunity standards prevailing in the 8th Circuit of federal courts.

He detailed other enforcement devices — spike strips to cause flat tires; rolling roadblocks of multiple patrol cars, and a pilot test of a “star chase” device. In it, a GPS tag is launched by compressed air to attach to a car being chased so that it can be tracked by satellite. The launcher is installed on the bumper and must be fired from within 30 feet of a vehicle. Glue and a magnet fix the tag to a car, but it is not flawless, officers said.

Bryant also touted the use of “low-profile vehicles,” a new program using 25 SUVs not heavily marked as police vehicles to circulate in traffic to catch violators unawares.

He also talked of concerns about trooper pay and benefits and recruitment. “Applicant pools are on the decline and attrition is up,” he said.

Hiland’s vigorously defended the use of pursuits and the PIT maneuver. “We can’t handcuff ’em ([officers]. We’ve got to let them do their jobs.” He added, “They don’t perform these PIT maneuvers to get their jollies.” He said the training was “scientific” and officers don’t want to put the public at risk. He said officers worry that they’re “going to get dinged.” He said, “We’ve got to reverse that.”

Legislators at the Legislative Council meeting were sympathetic. Rep. Jim Wooten complained about “anti-police” sentiment (he was echoed by Sen. Gary Stubblefield) and singled out the LIttle Rock city government for criticism for favoring a de-emphasis of arrests for minor marijuana possession. Hiland said government officials had to pay troopers well but also had to show respect.

“We’ve got to make sure they feel like we’ve got their backs.”