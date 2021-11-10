More evidence that the lieutenant governor of Arkansas has spare time from public duties:

Drury University in Springfield, Mo., announced this week that Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, who’s running for attorney general in 2022, will teach two classes at Drury next year.

A news release said Griffin will teach a course called “Professional Development for Public Service” from January to May. The Republican primary is in March and Griffin has at least one opponent, Leon Jones Jr. In August, when he’ll be preparing to face a Democratic generally election opponent, at this point likely Jesse Gibson, he is to teach a political science course called “Parties, Elections and Campaigns.”.

Griffin reports that he earns money as a political consultant, though he’s disclosed few specifics of that work. The lieutenant governor is paid about $45,000 a year. His only official duties are presiding over the state Senate when it is in session. It will be in session in early 2022 to consider budget matters, though recent experience suggests legislators may seek to add other items to the agenda.

The news release said:

“We are thrilled our students have the opportunity to learn from Lt. Gov. Griffin,” said Drury President Tim Cloyd, in the release. “His breadth and depth of military and public service experience will be invaluable for our students’ education.”

Cloyd was president of Hendrix College from 2001 to 2013. Griffin graduated from Hendrix in 1990.