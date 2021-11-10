Marion Burton, former pilot and chief of staff to Governor Winthrop Rockefeller and the only surviving original trustee of his estate, has given $1 million to the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute based at the former governor’s home on Petit Jean Mountain.

Advertisement

The non-profit institute, supported by an endowment managed by the University of Arkansas, is dedicated to Rockefeller’s collaborative approach to change by bringing together people to discuss world problems. Burton said his gift seemed the best way to ensure Rockefeller’s impact would continue.

Burton is making charitable distributions from his IRA to the endowment. Tax law allows such charitable contributions up to $100,000 annually that satisfy requirements of required annual minimum distributions without first being taxed. Burton encouraged others to consider similar gifts from retirement accounts.

Advertisement

As executive trustee of the Winthrop Rockefeller Charitable Trust, Burton contributed to the creation in 2018 of the $100 million Governor Winthrop Rockefeller Endowment held by the University of Arkansas Foundation.