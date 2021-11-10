The Pulaski Election Commission has released details of the process for redrawing Pulaski Quorum Court districts.
Happily, they jettisoned a tentative suggestion by the Republican chair for the Republican-controlled commission to fiddle with boundary lines itself before making a final decision (though it will still have that power). Metroplan was asked to come up with draft plans and four will be up for discussion against current boundaries of the 15-member court, currently majority Democratic.
Here are details released today by Melinda Lemons, elections director:
The following outreach meetings below, have been established by the board for Quorum Court redistricting public input. The board plans to establish the public comment period at Friday’s meeting on the 12th. Once they gather the feedback, they will determine a plan, and make revisions if applicable. There will be four 40 x 60 drafts, along with the current district map presented. After the meeting on Friday, the staff will post the PDFs of each version, along with a file of each version that can be layered on google earth.
The staff will be setting up the plans after the meeting in the foyer of our building at 501 West Markham, along with a container to leave feedback for the public. Also, we are determining some locations throughout Pulaski County to set up the maps and containers for feedback.
Quorum Court Redistricting Meetings
Pulaski Board of Election Commissioners Meetings
**Email feedback to redistricting@votepulaski.net, must include name and Pulaski County address**
November 12 @ 5:00 p.m.
Pulaski Regional Building
Jeffrey Hawkins Conference Room
501 W Markham
Little Rock
Maps will be revealed at this meeting
November 13 @ 10:30 a.m.
Thompson Library
38 Rahling Circle
Little Rock
November 13 @ 1:30 p.m.
Bill Harmon Recreation Center
51 Shelby Road
Sherwood
November 16 @ 7:00 p.m.
Wrightsville City Hall
13024 AR-365