The Pulaski Election Commission has released details of the process for redrawing Pulaski Quorum Court districts.

Happily, they jettisoned a tentative suggestion by the Republican chair for the Republican-controlled commission to fiddle with boundary lines itself before making a final decision (though it will still have that power). Metroplan was asked to come up with draft plans and four will be up for discussion against current boundaries of the 15-member court, currently majority Democratic.

Advertisement

Here are details released today by Melinda Lemons, elections director:

The following outreach meetings below, have been established by the board for Quorum Court redistricting public input. The board plans to establish the public comment period at Friday’s meeting on the 12th. Once they gather the feedback, they will determine a plan, and make revisions if applicable. There will be four 40 x 60 drafts, along with the current district map presented. After the meeting on Friday, the staff will post the PDFs of each version, along with a file of each version that can be layered on google earth.

Advertisement

The staff will be setting up the plans after the meeting in the foyer of our building at 501 West Markham, along with a container to leave feedback for the public. Also, we are determining some locations throughout Pulaski County to set up the maps and containers for feedback.

Quorum Court Redistricting Meetings

Advertisement

Pulaski Board of Election Commissioners Meetings

**Email feedback to redistricting@votepulaski.net, must include name and Pulaski County address**

November 12 @ 5:00 p.m.

Pulaski Regional Building

Advertisement

Jeffrey Hawkins Conference Room

501 W Markham

Little Rock

Maps will be revealed at this meeting

November 13 @ 10:30 a.m.

Thompson Library

38 Rahling Circle

Little Rock

November 13 @ 1:30 p.m.

Bill Harmon Recreation Center

51 Shelby Road

Sherwood

November 16 @ 7:00 p.m.

Wrightsville City Hall

13024 AR-365