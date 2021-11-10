Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has joined nine other Republican-led states in a Missouri federal lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s requirement that employees of recipients of Medicare and Medicaid money be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Governor Hutchinson had said this could be a trickier legal proposition than the suit already filed against an OSHA rule requiring a shot or weekly testing for those who choose not to get the shot. There is no testing option for those working with Medicare and Medicaid patients.

The lawsuit claims the rule will be a burden on employers by causing workforce shortages. That hasn’t proved true in businesses where vaccines have been required. But that alone isn’t a legal argument.

The lawsuit claims the rule was adopted in violation of the federal administrative procedures act. It says the rule intrudes on state police powers by overriding state rules that, for example, prohibit vaccine requirements. It said the federal government had not consulted with state recipients before imposing a rule that could cause them to lose Medicare and Medicaid money. It argues that broad powers given the federal agency under federal law do not specifically grant authority to require vaccinations on the diverse facilities affected.