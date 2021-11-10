KUAR reports progress on statues of civil rights leader Daisy Bates and music-making Johnny Cash for display in the U.S. Capitol, replacing figures from Arkansas’s distant past.

Two state committees have approved scale models of the statues, KUAR reported. They must be approved by the architect’s office of the U.S. Capitol before full-size bronze statues are made. That could take several more months. But the shape of things to come was revealed in sessions with the sculptors, Benjamn Victor for the Bates work and Kevin Kresse for Cash.

