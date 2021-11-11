New evidence shows that SARS-CoV-2 spreads explosively in American white-tailed deer, suggesting the animals could carry the virus indefinitely and spread it back to humans periodically.
This report seems worth mentioning with the opening of modern gun deer season in Arkansas on Friday. From the article:
Now veterinarians at The Pennsylvania State University have found active SARS-CoV-2 infections in at least 30% of deer tested across Iowa during 2020. The study, published online last week, suggests that white-tailed deer could become what’s known as a reservoir for SARS-CoV-2. That is, the animals could carry the virus indefinitely and spread it back to humans periodically.
If that’s the case, it would essentially dash any hopes of eliminating or eradicating the virus in the U.S. — and therefore in the world — says veterinary virologist Suresh Kuchipudi at Penn State, who co-led the study.