314 Action Fund, a political group that works to elect scientists to public office and advocates action on issues such as climate change and health, has endorsed nuclear engineer Chris Jones in his Democratic race for Arkansas governor.

The group says it will spend $50 million nationwide in 2022 in support of scientist candidates at every level of government. It also has a $10 million campaign underway to get the public interested in important scientific issues.

Said the group’s news release:

Today, 314 Action Fund announced its endorsement of nuclear engineer and Ph.D Chris Jones in the Arkansas gubernatorial race. Jones would be the first Black governor of Arkansas, a historic opportunity for a state that has been the site of some of the most important moments in America’s continued fight for civil rights. “As someone who has spent years finding innovative solutions to solve problems facing his state, Chris Jones’ STEM background makes him a perfect candidate to lead Arkansas,” said Shaughnessy Naughton, president of 314 Action. “As a multi-generational Arkansan, a preacher and a scientist, Chris can reach one of the largest blocks of Arkansans — nonvoters — and mobilize them to win next November.”

Science is seemingly held in low regard in Arkansas, if the legislature, local school boards and general compliance with common-sense approaches to the pandemic are indicators. (Not to mention Trump support.) Perhaps the education campaign will help.