Illicit bookmaking may go the way of buggy whips with the coming arrival of mobile sports betting in Arkansas.

Gambling.com reports that the Arkansas Racing Commission, which regulates gambling in Arkansas, will consider a rule change next week that will allow “mobile sports betting,” or betting on phones or computers, anywhere in the state. It’s anticipated it could be available by February.

Advertisement

Currently, legal sports betting is limited to the premises of the three casinos in the state.

The Racing Commission rule change would allow Saracen, Oaklawn and Southland to partner with a national brand-name sports-betting operator, such as DraftKings or FanDuel, in providing off-site mobile wagering. Other national operators include , Caesars Sportsbook, Barstool Sportsbook and more. Instead of partnering with companies such as these, however, the Arkansas casinos could create their own apps for off-site sports wagering.

We’ve come a long way quickly from a state that in theory prohibited gambling except by pari-mutuel wagering on horse and dog races and the thin fiction of “electronic games of skill. A fourth casino in Pope County may also eventually add to gambling options, though legal battles continue on that front.

Advertisement

The gambling.com article notes that Governor Hutchinson supports this gambling expansion to compete with neighboring states such as Tennessee and Louisiana that offer the option.

Stray thought: It is a slippery slope to look to practices in other states. For example: Does alcohol ever stop being for sale in Louisiana? And, though it’s no neighbor, another gambling state, Nevada, legalizes prostitution.