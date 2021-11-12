Richard H. Mays, an attorney in the lawsuit against the city of Little Rock and the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts and its Foundation over the deterioration of the historic Terry Mansion has been amended to add information about money raised to support the facility as an outlet for the arts.

It also outlines communications from financier Warren Stephens, chair of the foundation board, of the museum’s desire to wash its hands of any obligations for the property and end even minimal support by July 1. Mayor Frank Scott Jr. was aware of this, but members of the family were not informed of this, the amended complaint says.

The Arts Center Foundation has sought dismissal of the lawsuit for failure to sufficiently allege that donations to the foundation were for an endowment.

Mays’ amended complaint includes documents that indicate donations to the house were for an endowment.

Here’s the amended lawsuit.

Owners of the home, Adolphine Fletcher Terry and her sister, Mary Fletcher Drennan, deeded it to the city in 1964 for the eventual use of what was then known as the Arkansas Arts Center. The property transferred in 1977 and the Arts Center eventually began using the building as a center for decorative arts and also leased it for special events. The lawsuit says the Museum Board created an endowment for permanent funding in 1984 and raised money for maintenance and operations. The Winthrop Rockefeller Trust contributed $1 million as a matching grant for the endowment. A 1984 Arts Center news release announced the grant for an “endowment, which will provide operating revenue.” The complaint also references mentions of an endowment in Rockefeller Trust communications about the grant. The Arts Center foundation then solicited contributions with a form that said, in part:

I pledge my support to the Arkansas Arts Center Foundation in the amount of $_________ to provide a permanent endowment for the Decorative Arts Museum.

The Arts Center Foundation, in seeking favorable tax treatment of contributions, wrote in a letter to the IRS:

The AACF [Arkansas Arts Center Foundation] desires to create an endowment fund the income from which will be used for the daily operations of the House, … and utilities and maintenance. The Trustees of the Winthrop Rockefeller Charitable Trust have approved a two-for-one matching grant of endowment funds up to $1,000,000.

Accordingly, a potential endowment fund of $1,500,000 may be raised.

…

Although the AACF has accumulated an endowment fund for purposes of supporting the Arts Center, that endowment cannot support both the operations of the Arts Center and the House. Thus, to be able to carry out the purposes of the House, an additional endowment fund is necessary.

The amended complaint includes other communications by the Arts Center including a 1986-87 annual report that referred to the “endowment drive.”

It also includes a 2003 letter from then-museum director Ellen Plummer that references the $1.8 million endowment for the house (separate from a larger Rockefeller gift to the Arts Center itself).

She wrote:

I do appreciate the point that this document makes; that there is a long-standing, deep commitment to the Arts Center in general and the Terry House in particular on the part of the Rockefeller family, the Terry family and indeed the community as a whole. Our intent is to honor that heritage.

Mays argues that money could be used only for house operations, not other Arts Center purposes. And he questions whether rental receipts for the facility went to house maintenance, as the deed specified. The decorative arts center was closed in 2003 and the property has deteriorated. Family members brought the suit to force the city and arts center to deliver on commitments to maintain the property. The city said it’s happy to do so if the arts center produces some money.

Mays’ suit says:

The Foundation received the Endowment funds as a fiduciary trustee, and as such was and is responsible for the prudent investment, management and use of the funds for their intended purposes. Under applicable law and accounting principles relating to expenditure of Endowment funds, and in view of donations of money and services to the Pike-Fletcher-Terry Property from sources other than the Endowment (e.g., donations by the State of Arkansas, the City of Little Rock, and other sources), the Endowment for the Property should be in existence with a significant balance. The Arkansas Arts Center/Museum Foundation should be required to account for the investment, expenditure, and use of the Endowment funds.

The arts center wants to wash its hands of the property. Mays’ filing says:

On June 24, 2021, representatives of the Terry-Drennan Family met with representatives of the Museum and the Foundation regarding the future use of the Property by the Museum. They were told by Mr. Warren Stephens, Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Directors, that he had, several months earlier, directed the Foundation’s attorney to draft a letter to the City of Little Rock stating that the Foundation no longer had an interest in the Property, and would relinquish it. At the request of the Mayor of the City of Little Rock, who stated that verbal notice was sufficient, the letter was not sent. That information had not theretofore been conveyed to any person in or representing the Terry-Drennan Family. Mr. Stephens further confirmed to the representatives of the Terry-Drennan Family that the Foundation would not invest any more money into the Property, other than payment of utilities at the house until June 30, 2022, the end of the Foundation’s fiscal year. Instead, Mr. Stephens stated that the Foundation Board has a fiduciary duty to preserve the funds raised in the capital campaign in which the Foundation is currently engaged, ignoring the fact that The Foundation also has a fiduciary duty to preserve the Endowment Fund that was raised for the Pike-Fletcher-Terry Property.

Stephens’ reported statements seem somewhat at variance with a defensive statement issued recently by the foundation which said: “As an organization, the [museum] remains committed to working with the City to seek a positive outcome for the preservation of the Terry House.”

The lawsuit complains the museum and foundation, at any time after discontinuing use of the property, could have restored it at a lower cost and informed the city and plaintiffs that it had no plans for the house. Instead, the museum and foundation retained control of the property without using it or properly maintaining it.

The suit says heirs of the families had repeatedly inquired about the museum’s intentions.

The Heirs always received assurances that the Museum and the Foundation considered the Property to be important and useful to the Museum and the Foundation. It was not until June 25, 2021, that representatives of the Museum and/or the Foundation advised heirs of Adolphine Fletcher Terry and Mary Fletcher Drennan that the Museum and Foundation had no further interest in or use for the Property, and would not invest any money in maintaining the Property.

The lawsuit is pending before Judge Alice Gray. An accounting of spending of the money contributed to the house seems the minimum obligation owed by a recipient of millions in public tax money and charitable contributions. Staffing of the house may have eaten up the money and support might not have been sufficient to sustain the promises made in accepting responsibility for the house and taking money for it. If so, let the evidence be shown.

Delivery on promises by a charitable institution might influence future gifts. In this case, the organization seeking to quit the Terry Mansion project, the museum and its foundation, is amid fund-raising for rebuilding and expansion of the core museum helped by tens of millions in public tax dollars.