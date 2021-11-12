A proposal to redraw Little Rock city board wards to account for population changes has been released for public comment.

The map differs substantially from an idea originally floated by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. The City Board, which ultimately must approve the new wards, instead voted to have City Manager Bruce Moore oversee the mapping. Scott’s proposal particularly altered demographics in Wards 3 and 4 — Kathy Webb and Capi Peck’s wards.

Advertisement

The city has seven wards and three directors are elected at-large. The growth in population required drawing wards with 28,941 residents, plus or minus 5 percent. A city release said the map was drawn to meet the population requirement while creating wards that are contiguous and inclusive.

You can see the individual ward maps here.

Advertisement

As best as I can tell, each current director remains in the same ward. Wards 1, 2, 6 and 7 have majority Black populations — about 50 percent in the cases of 6 and 7, but with Hispanic populations, those wards are two-thirds minority populations.

The city will take comments through Nov. 26.