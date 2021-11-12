Over objections from two commissioners, the Arkansas Racing Commission today voted to void a Pope County casino permit issued to Gulfside Casino Partnership of Mississippi and award the license to the Cherokee Nation for its Legends Resort and Casino.

The special meeting followed the issuance of a mandate earlier this week of an Arkansas Supreme Court ruling that said Gulfside didn’t have a valid application because its approval from the Pope County judge came from an official no longer in office when the application process began. The Cherokee Nation’s application has the support of current County Judge Ben Cross.

Commissioners Bo Hunter of Fort Smith and Michael Post of Altus objected. They noted Gulfside has a separate lawsuit pending because the Cherokee application is filed in the name of Legends, a new business entity and not an established casino operator. But the Cherokee Nation, a longtime operator of casinos, is the primary owner of the enterprise. They said that issue should be resolved.

Brian Bowen of the attorney general’s office said, however, that his office had concluded that the Supreme Court order meant the Gulfside casino permit must be voided; its $250,000 deposit refunded; the Cherokee $250,000 check be cashed, and the license be issued to the only qualified applicant remaining, Cherokee Nation. He and another lawyer from the office explained that the Commission had voted last year to award the license to the applicant who scored highest in an evaluation and once Gulfside, the top scorer, was disqualified the only option was the award of the license to the Cherokee Nation. The license is to be issued no later than Monday.

Hunter questioned whether a legal requirement for the award of a license within 30 days meant from the day the commission voted or from the date of the Supreme Court ruling earlier this week. The attorney general’s office said it was from the vote on the applications. Post also raised the question of politics in Pope County and the significant opposition to a casino there.

Mark Lamberth of Batesville, acting as chairman because Alex Lieblong has recused from the matter, said, “Whether a casino is wanted or not is beyond the scope of the Arkansas Racing Commission. We are here today to carry out Amendment 100 and the law. We have to follow law and racing commission regulations.”

Lamberth said it was his understanding no formal action was necessary but asked for a motion. Getting none, he ordered that the commission staff follow the recommendations of the attorney general’s office. But then Commissioner Steve Landers of Little Rock joined the discussion and made a formal motion supporting that recommendation.

Lamberth, Landers and Denny East of Marion voted aye. Hunter and Post voted no. Lieblong and Butch Rice of Beebe, whose lopsided voted for Gulfside tilted the scoring in its favor, did not vote.

“I don’t see the wisdom in delaying it any longer,” Lamberth said. Lamberth had produced a delay this week when he ordered the commission’s director, Smokey Campbell, not to move ahead with licensing paperwork for the Cherokee Nation until the commission could meet. That resulted in the special meeting today. The Cherokee Nation had threatened further legal action if the meeting today didn’t produce a positive result.

The Gulfside lawsuit over the Cherokee application will continue. A petition drive to repeal the portion of Amendment 100 that authorized a Pope County casino will continue. Issuance of the license will present a potential future wrinkle should that petition drive succeed, including at the polls. The state would then be in the position of being forced into a “taking” of very valuable property — the license and whatever progress the resort might have made in acquiring land and constructing the facility.

A behind-the-scenes factor in this ongoing struggle is the political involvement of the Choctaw Nation, whose casinos include one in Oklahoma, just across the border from Fort Smith. It’s widely believed to have helped in elections that ousted pro-casino members of the Pope County Quorum Court in 2020 and its lobbyists have been arguing that the Racing Commission did not need to award a license to the Cherokee Nation today. They also argue the Cherokee application was tainted by secret meetings with county officials that led to a financial promise of almost $40 million for local projects.

Keep watch for the race for county judge in 2020, when Ben Cross will be running for re-election.