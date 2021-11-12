I am honored to have the endorsement and full support of Governor @AsaHutchinson. I am thankful for his leadership and will continue his work to lower and phase out the state income tax and unleash bold, conservative reforms that will create opportunity for all Arkansans. #arpx https://t.co/6ramzP84w1 — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) November 12, 2021

Republican Governor Hutchinson today endorsed Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the only announced Republican candidate for governor in 2022.

She appreciates it. She said she’ll cut the income tax for rich people just as Asa wants to do. He lauded her “public service,” an interesting description of being a mouthpiece for the most corrupt and dishonest presidential administration since Teapot Dome.

Who needs issues? To date, Sanders has had little to say about Arkansas issues, except for comforting the comfortable at the tax payment window. It’s all tribal now.

I hope Asa’s stamp of approval does as well for Sanders as Mike Beebe’s endorsement of Mike Ross did in 2013. Here’s a quote from Asa, who defeated Ross, on that occasion:

