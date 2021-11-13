I’m opening the line early because I have an errand to run, but I’ll try to bring the daily COVID numbers later this evening.

Meanwhile, I heard this morning about a shooting incident in the Heights Friday night.

According to Little Rock police, a 45-year-old Roland woman reported that she was a passenger in a car driven by a 47-year-old North Little Rock man and they were driving away from a visit with a relative of hers on North Polk Street, on the east side of the Heights Kroger on Cantrell Road about 9:45 p.m. Friday.

A newer model SUV, perhaps a Chevy Equinox, pulled in front of their car and two people wearing dark clothing and dark masks got out holding guns. The woman told the male driver to drive. As they drove away, the masked people opened fire, striking their car, a BMW M6. The two ultimately stopped to call the police several blocks away, at a shopping center on Cantrell Road.

Officers interviewed the couple and went to the scene of the shooting. They found multiple spent shell casings and an attachable gun light in the street in front of the house the woman had been visiting. The car was struck by gunfire multiple times, the police report said. Police broadcast a report of the suspect vehicle, but there are no other details to report.