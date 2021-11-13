For the small but dedicated followers of the seemingly interminable legal wrangling over a casino license in Pope County, here’s news on the latest legal filing seeking to put an end to the effort by Gulfside Casino Partnership to prevent the Cherokee Nation from obtaining the license.

The license was issued to the Cherokee Nation Friday by the Arkansas Racing Commission. Gulfside has pending a lawsuit contending the Nation, a veteran casino operator, didn’t submit a valid application because it used a newly created corporate entity without previous casino experience to apply for the license. Cherokee Nation IS that entity, Legends Resort and Casino, for all practical purposes (and legal purposes, too, the Cherokee Nation’s lawyers argue).

Gulfside has asked Judge Tim Fox, who ruled for the Mississippi casino operator earlier as a qualified applicant only to be reversed by the Arkansas Supreme Court, has asked for a speedy hearing on its request for a summary judgment on its argument. Its brief doesn’t mention the Supreme Court ruling.

In a letter from Bart Calhoun, a Cherokee Nation lawyer, the judge is asked to consider first the Cherokee motion to dismiss the lawsuit because Gulfside no longer has standing It has been found by the Supreme Court to have never had a valid application for the license given that it rested on support from a former Pope County judge who was no longer in office when the application period began. The current judge, Ben Cross, backed the Cherokee application.

Calhoun writes:

Litigating this case is futile if there is no standing, the case is moot, and this Court does not have subject matter jurisdiction. Deciding these threshold issues prior to further litigation would save much time, expense, and effort by the parties and the Court. Additionally, in the event briefing and hearing is necessary on the substantive points on appeal, Legends anticipates filing a motion to supplement the record. This Motion may request that “additional evidence be taken before the agency. . . .” Ark. Code Ann. 25-15-212(f). Therefore, we request this Court set a hearing on Legends’ Amended Motion to Dismiss at its earliest convenience. I believe ten (10) minutes per party is sufficient and request a thirty (30) minute hearing.

A hearing hasn’t been set.

Here’s Gulfside’s argument for invalidation of the Legends application.