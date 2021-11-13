Highly recommended reading for Arkansas legislators, but those with a monochromatic view of American history aren’t likely to give it a look:

Advertisement

It’s from this week’s New York Times magazine and it is a scholarly look at what was wrought by the Times’ 1619 Project, including ill-considered legislation in 27 states, including Arkansas, to prohibit the teaching of the “divisive” idea that racism has been, is and will be a significant factor in American life.

The project’s leader, Nikole Hannah-Jones, has been vilified by white nationalists for writing about the 1619 arrival of enslaved people as foundational in the American experience. The importance of slavery in the country’s development (continuing effectively into the post-Reconstruction and Jim Crow South) can hardly be denied, though legislators like Tom Cotton, Trent Ganer and Mike Lowery are the vanguard of those trying to do so,

Advertisement

The heart of the Times’ article:

This book, which is called “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” arrives amid a prolonged debate over the version of the project we published two years ago. That project made a bold claim, which remains the central idea of the book: that the moment in August 1619 when the first enslaved Africans arrived in the English colonies that would become the United States could, in a sense, be considered the country’s origin. The reasoning behind this is simple: Enslavement is not marginal to the history of the United States; it is inextricable. So many of our traditions and institutions were shaped by slavery, and so many of our persistent racial inequalities stem from its enduring legacy. Identifying the start of such a vast and complex system is a somewhat symbolic act. It was not until the late 1600s that slavery became codified with new laws in various colonies that firmly established the institution’s racial basis and dehumanizing structure. But 1619 marks the earliest beginnings of what would become this system. (It also could be said to mark the earliest beginnings of what would become American democracy: In July of that year, just weeks before the White Lion arrived in Point Comfort with its human cargo, the Virginia General Assembly was called to order, the first elected legislative body in English America.) But the argument for 1619 as our origin point goes beyond the centrality of slavery; 1619 was also the year that a heroic and generative process commenced, one by which enslaved Africans and their free descendants would profoundly alter the direction and character of the country, having an impact on everything from politics to popular culture. “Around us the history of the land has centered for thrice a hundred years,” W.E.B. Du Bois wrote in 1903, and it is difficult to argue against extending his point through the century to follow, one that featured a Black civil rights struggle that transformed American democracy and the birth of numerous Black art forms that have profoundly influenced global culture. The 1619 Project made the provocative case that the start of the African presence in the English North American colonies could be considered the moment of inception of the United States of America.

And then the howling began. And also legitimate debate, which has always been a hallmark of history, but which Arkansas legislators and others want to strip from schools in favor of the view that children will be harmed if exposed to facts about discrimination and illustrative unpleasant episodes in American life (here at the scene of one famously unpleasant happening at Central High School.)

Advertisement

Speaking of Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Poynter Institute reported this week on how the University of North Carolina is coping with the furor created when conservatives, including Arkansas Democrat-Gazette publisher Walter Hussman, caused a sufficient uproar about her hiring by the journalism school that she decided to go elsewhere. Hussman has promised his family fortune will eventually provide $25 million (mostly after he and his wife have passed on) in support of the journalism school there in return for it being named for him and for posting his credo about journalism in granite. He insists he did not intervene in the hiring, though his communications with UNC insiders suggest otherwise. His criticism of Hannah-Jones’ work was plain enough that she said she didn’t want to be associated with a place bearing his name.

Poynter reports that faculty members and Hussman are hopeful about “clearing the air.”

Hussman’s “values” statement remains an issue with faculty members.

The statement refers to “impartiality” five times in seven brief paragraphs. It reads as a manifesto for objectivity without using the word. Is that the right set of guiding principles for 2021 and beyond? Hussman thinks so. “I’d like to see it embraced, or maybe reembraced by the faculty,” he said. To some of them, though, the statement seems oblivious to the need for diversity, equity and inclusion awareness (as Hannah-Jones would have brought with force), even a relic of an extended era of white privilege in journalism.

Hussman’s embrace of impartiality also rings a little hollow in a review of journalism history in Arkansas, particularly those 15 years when his newspaper’s news department was run by an editor who wrote a highly opinionated daily column. Choices of points of emphasis in news articles simply can’t be purely objective in any case (and certainly are not in today’s newspaper) because they are products of editors’ and publishers’ ideas of what is most important.