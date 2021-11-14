In New Orleans, every girl who was involved in police use of force incidents from 2015-2020 was Black; two-thirds of the girls who live in the city are Black. The story is similar in Chicago, Minneapolis, Indianapolis Columbus, Ohio and Portland, Oregon. https://t.co/eckd9rEKpN — The Marshall Project (@MarshallProj) November 14, 2021

Eye-opening tweet of the morning. Every single female teen targeted for police use of force in New Orleans over a five-year period was a Black woman. Every single one. Yes, the city is majority African-American. And it even has many African-American political leaders.

Advertisement

There is something wrong with this picture. Particularly since it does not appear to be isolated.

From the report:

Advertisement