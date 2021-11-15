A Democrat has announced as a candidate in the special election to complete a term in Senate District 7, from which Republican Lance Eads of Springdale recently resigned to take a lobbying job. (He doesn’t call government consulting lobbying because legislators theoretically can’t immediately rotate out the door to the lobby but the practice has become fairly common. As a local chamber of commerce employee, Eads already was a reliable in-chamber representative of the business lobby.)

The Democratic candidate is Lisa Parks of Tontitown, a lawyer. Republicans Jim Bob Duggar, Steve Unger and Colby Fulfer previously announced as candidates for the Feb. 8 special election. The district covers Springdale, parts of Fayetteville and some surrounding areas. It’s Republican territory, of course, but if Democrats don’t run, they can’t win. Parks offers a good message. Her release:

Tontitown child welfare attorney and longtime community activist Lisa Parks announced on Monday she would seek the open State Senate seat in District 7. “I’m excited to continue my lifelong career in public service by running for state senate in this special election. The communities of District 7 are so special and they deserve an advocate who will put our children and grandchildren over all other interests,” Parks said.

Parks has worked more than 17 years as a public defender in both Benton and Washington counties, ensuring fair representation to all in the criminal justice system. She earned her law degree from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville after graduating with a business degree from the University of Arkansas at Monticello, in her hometown, and an associate’s degree at Southern Arkansas University.

“It’s more clear than ever that the voters of District 7 need an advocate in Little Rock – someone who will speak truth to power and fight for affordable housing and healthcare, childcare that isn’t out of reach, and public investments in our future,” Parks said on announcing. “The status quo is not working in Little Rock and our children and grandchildren are the ones who suffer. The last thing we need is one more establishment politician who prioritizes tax cuts for the wealthy and partisan distractions over common-sense progress.”

Parks is married to Scott Parks, an attorney, and has lived in Northwest Arkansas since 1994. She has four children and two grandchildren. Parks has served on the board of numerous community groups, including: One Community, ArkanSalsa Fest, Ozark Literacy Council, Project Right Choice, and Books for Kids.

“I was a single mom when I put myself through law school and I know how hard it is for parents right now. In our district, which is one of the most diverse in the state, we need a fighter for families. To me that means making it easier to get a higher education, more affordable to find childcare, and safer to send our kids back to school,” Parks said.

Senate District 7 currently consists of most of Springdale, Elkins, Goshen, portions of Tontitown and Fayetteville, and rural parts of eastern Washington County. The Democratic Primary is December 18 and the general election is February 8. Voters can learn more about Lisa and how to get involved in the campaign at LisaForArkansas.com