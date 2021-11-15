Hot topics await the Little Rock City Board at its meeting Tuesday, as detailed in an article this morning by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s Joseph Flaherty.
- LAWSUIT SETTLEMENTS: City Director Lance Hines has proposed an ordinance to make it clear that the city manager couldn’t approve the settlement of a lawsuit without notice to the City Board and potential public discussion. This addresses the recent controversy over the settlement of a lawsuit against Little Rock police over the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire. A $300,000 settlement, including requirements for police training and practices, without notice to the City Board.
- MAYORAL POWER: An ordinance by Director Antwan Phillips would give Mayor Frank Scott Jr. more control over the hiring and firing of the city manager and city attorney. The mayor could be overturned only by a two-thirds vote of the board, or seven of the 10 members. The mayor currently holds this power over the police chief, whose leadership has been in hot dispute.
- CITY BOARD ELECTIONS: An ordinance by Phillips would, if voters approved, eliminate at-large elections of three members of the Board — currently Phillips, Joan Adcock and Dean Kumpuris. Instead, these three seats would represent one-third of the city each. The drawing of the regions could have a significant impact on political outcomes, it’s worth noting. It is a partial move toward more of a pure ward election system, something that the mayor once expressed support for. But it is an idea that hasn’t drawn broad popular support, coming as it would with increased power for the mayor.
The relationship between the mayor and many board members has been contentious. Phillips has been an ally of the mayor. Votes Tuesday on these issues seem likely to reflect, at least to some degree, the past divisions.
Also on the Board agenda:
An ordinance to allow the operation of pedicabs (human-powered) within permitted zones, such as entertainment districts. They wouldn’t be allowed to operate during weekday rush hours.
And, while these topics are not specifically on the agenda, they are ever-present: Crime and the 2022 election.
Retired car dealer Steve Landers, one of three announced candidates to oppose Scott’s expected re-election bid, is already running an aggressive campaign, much of it decrying rising crime and police leadership. See his Facebook page for examples.
Sunday, he related a first-person account of a shooting in the Heights that the Arkansas Blog reported Saturday. Police haven’t provided more information about the incident, in which a victim of a reported ambush said 18 bullets were pumped into a car in which she was riding (no one was hurt). It has unsettled the neighborhood, judging by heavy social media commentary. From the Landers for Mayor Facebook page:
Sent to us earlier. We have removed names to preserve confidentiality.
Last night around ten, XXX and I stopped at XXX on Polk Street in Heights to say Nite Nite and hug him. As we got back in car a small SUV pulled nose to nose with us with bright lights on. This all happened so fast. I see a man get out of drivers side his arm out and a gun and another going towards XXX. My first thing was to make sure doors were locked. I know of at least two men were present. One goes towards my car door and one towards XXX.
I screamed “Go” they have guns. Go go go!
XXX made a sharp right and slammed on gas and they AMBUSHED us. One man went across hood. Open fired and guns where going off in all directions. We got pass them and out on Cantrell. I was screaming make sure XXX is okay to XXX while I was dialing 911.
I was in complete shock.
We got down Cantrell and police wanted us to pull in Stein Mart parking lot.
I was screaming a bullet went over my head. I thought I had been shot in the head. XXX got XXX on phone and he was inside his house and safe. Praise Jesus!
So many police came, fire, ambulances. We were and are in complete shock!
They found 18 bullet holes going through the car and one bullet was so close to my head it scrapped the skin off my head. They shot at us so many times.
I cannot believe we are alive!
Again, cannot believe it.
I have no idea about anything else. I am scared to death.
Terrified! We both are.
I can barely move this morning.
Thankful that XXX reacted so quickly to move or we would be gone.