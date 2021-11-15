Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued an order today limiting media coverage of the three-day hearing Nov. 22-24 on the lawsuit challenging the state law banning mask mandates in schools and other public facilities.

Fox has temporarily blocked enforcement of the law pending a full hearing. A parent, the Little Rock School District, Pulaski County government, the legislature and the governor have competing interests in the case.

Advertisement

Fox’s order said the continuing pandemic prompted him to attempt to limit the number of people in the courtroom. Thus he will allow a single TV camera, a still photographer and a print media reporter. They will be “pool” reporters whose work will be available to all interested in case coverage. Those interested in providing the coverage must apply by Friday. No electronic coverage will be allowed from the courtroom during the hearing. Witnesses may ask not to be recorded or photographed during the hearing and must exercise that right by asking by noon Friday.

The order applies only in the courtroom and the judge’s offices. He has no jurisdiction in the courthouse outside those boundaries.