The cases rose sharply today.

Total cases: 520,725, reflecting an increase of 814 from Monday.

Active cases: 5,115, an increase of 330 from Monday.

Deaths: 8,592, or 13 more.

Hospitalized: 276, the same as yesterday, with 122 in ICU and 63 on ventilators.

Vaccinations: Almost 10,000 additional doses were given.