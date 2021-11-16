The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday approved an ordinance from Director Lance Hines that makes it clear that the city manager can’t approve settlement of a lawsuit without notice to the board.

This came in response to the recent controversy over the settlement of a lawsuit against Little Rock police over the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire in which City Manager Bruce Moore, working with the Arkansas Municipal League, agreed to a $300,000 settlement, including requirements for police training and practices, without notice to the board. The past practice was for City Attorney Tom Carpenter to notify each board member of settlement terms individually. If one member objected, it would be that director’s responsibility to bring up the objection in a public meeting. In the Blackshire case, Carpenter’s office decided early on that it had a conflict, so the Arkansas Municipal League stepped in to represent the city.

Advertisement

The board, Carpenter and Moore spent several weeks fighting about the issue. At one meeting, John Wilkerson, general counsel for the Arkansas Municipal League, suggested that Carpenter’s practice of calling board members individually to notify them of a potential settlement was likely a violation of Arkansas’s Freedom of Information Act.

Ahead of the Tuesday’s meeting, Mark Hayes, executive director of the Municipal League (who was previously the league’s longtime lawyer), forwarded the board a legal opinion from attorney John Tull, a leading expert on Arkansas Freedom of Information Act. Tull concluded that the ordinance would run afoul of the FOIA law and would likely cost the city money in lawyers’ fees. Hayes also offered a long, concurring email on the matter, which I obtained through a FOIA request and is pasted below.

Advertisement

The majority of the board was unmoved.

“In this state and in this body, there are only two attorney opinions that matter, one is our city attorney and the other is the attorney general,” Hines said.

Advertisement

Director Doris Wright echoed Hines, saying she didn’t know these attorneys and trusted Carpenter, who said he disagreed with Tull and Hayes and believed the ordinance was legal.

At-Large Director Dean Kumpuris said he was troubled that the board was getting outside pressure and said if Tull and Hayes had something to tell the board they could come give public comment like other citizens.

Director BJ Wyrick said she hadn’t had a chance to digest the outside legal opinions and made an unsuccessful motion that the ordinance be tabled for two weeks.

At-Large Director Antwan Phillips said he was worried about writing a potential FOIA violation into law.

Advertisement

He and Wyrick joined Directors Ken Richardson and Virgil Miller in voting against the ordinance. Hines, Wright, Kumpuris, At-Large Director Joan Adcock and Directors Capi Peck and Kathy Webb voted for it.

Here’s Hayes’ email:

Mayor Scott, Mr. Moore, and Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors, Earlier today you received an email from my office containing a legal opinion I obtained from John Tull regarding tonight’s proposed ordinance outlining a process for settling cases. I’ve known John for over two decades. He’s a gifted lawyer that looks at issues objectively and thoroughly. He’s done Freedom of Information Work for many years, most recently representing the State’s largest newspaper. He, like I, believes strongly in transparency of governmental operations. I choose John because of his skills and his client list, not despite them. I’m confident he’s correct in his analysis. I also want you to know I came to the same conclusion as John prior to engaging him. Moreover, I did not tell him my position. As to why I sought an outside opinion there were comments made during the last Board meeting seeking a review of the process in place. Given the proposal is essentially the same as the current practice it seemed prudent to get the opinion. I have a few more comments regarding the proposed ordinance and then I’ll address an additional matter. I’ve practiced municipal law, in some form or fashion, for over 30 years. I’ve worked with the City of Little Rock on many occasions assisting with its litigation needs. Bruce Moore and I have attended mediations many times and at every turn he, and the various assistant city attorneys under Tom Carpenters supervision, have noted Bruce’s complete, final and lawful authority to settle matters under fifty thousand dollars often including policy or practice modifications. I have never been informed, until the Blackshire case became an issue, that Mr. Carpenter called and polled board members to “complete” a settlement. To the contrary, he and others in his office stood by while Bruce completed negotiations and reached an agreement. In a recent case, Magistrate Judge Ray’s recitation of Mr. Moore’s representation to the court was witnessed not only by Bruce but by assistant city attorney Alex Betton as well. Judge Ray noted: “The city manager, Bruce Moore, represents and acknowledges that he has full and complete authority to act on behalf of the City of Little Rock in accepting and agreeing to the terms of this settlement agreement. And he further represents and acknowledges that this settlement agreement is final and does not require approval or authorization from the Little Rock city board.” ECF No. 60, p. 5, lines 13-19. There are only three ways a city can settle cases in Arkansas and all of them require the governing body to meet in public at lawfully called meeting with a quorum present. They are: Via an ordinance or resolution, empower a city employee/official to negotiate all terms of a proposed settlement with the contingency of the governing body meeting to approve or reject the settlement. (Please see the email attached. In an odd irony, Mr. Carpenter has agreed to use this method in a settlement conference in front of Judge Ray on December 16th.) Via an ordinance or resolution, empower a city employee/official to negotiate and finalize all details of a settlement within the particulars of the ordinance/resolution. The particulars could be many or few such as a cap on money, limitations on policies etc… The governing body attends the mediation and agrees to all terms of a settlement contingent on the governing body holding a lawful public meeting and formally approving or rejecting the final terms. I, along with a great many others, believed the City was operating under number two above. Many cases have been settled using that process. The city attorney or other city official calling members of the board to notify them a settlement had been reached is good business. Polling members most certainly is not. I remind everyone of the comments several board members have made about the calls from Mr. Carpenter. Namely the ability to object. Such objection means a public meeting will be called. This is polling and it is specifically prohibited under the FOIA. To that point, Mr. Carpenter recently wrote John Wilkerson, General Counsel of the Municipal League, that “the cases I read say that if a City employee calls an elected official to say what they are going to do, that is not a meeting and is not asking for a vote. Even two elected officials can have a phone call to assure they are discussing a particular item at a meeting as long as they do not discuss what action to take about the item. (emphasis added).” As noted, Mr. Carpenter is seeking objections in order to determine whether there is unanimous consent to settle. In his words Board members are discussing “what action to take.” Silence or innocuous comments are an acquiescence to the settlement. That’s also known as agreeing or voting yes. Again, polling. Again, unlawful. The proposed ordinance fails to establish who has authority to settle a case and how the appropriation of public funds for any settlement on behalf of the City will occur. As you are aware, only the Board can authorize the expenditure of public money and must do so in lawfully called public meeting in which a quorum is present. The proposal requires the City Attorney, or a designee, to contact individual board members and communicate “…the nature of any proposed settlement, and the right to discuss potential settlement in a public meeting…” The proposed ordinance also makes clear the city manager has no authority to settle litigation regardless of amount. However, there is no provision as to who will be negotiating on behalf of the city nor is there a provision for a public meeting to approve an agreement. This begs the question as to what the City Attorney would be communicating to each Board member and more importantly what the individual board member is being asked to do. It seems clear this is nothing more than the prior practice of polling calls with less clarity about who is framing the agreement. As further proof, please note section 5 of the proposed ordinance: “[t]he ability to make appropriate decisions on the potential settlement of litigation, and to assure the Mayor and the Board of Directors are unanimous in such a decision . . .” Polling is not allowed. Yet, this proposed ordinance seeks to ensure “the Mayor and the Board of Directors are unanimous in such a decision”. That leads to a rhetorical question: how can the City ensure unanimous consent without asking for a public vote? It can’t. This proposed ordinance establishes a City settlement process with no public vote directly in violation of the FOIA. Finally, I’m compelled to note the stellar work on behalf of the City by Tom Kieklak, Bill Mann, Justin Eichmann and Susan Kendall. The Blackshire settlement is a tribute to their diligence and intelligence. I think we can all agree the incident, the ensuing investigation and litigation have caused much harm to Little Rock and to city government. To be able to set the case aside allows you and leaders within the community to focus on solutions to make Little Rock better. I appreciate your patience as we all make our way through a very difficult situation. I have enjoyed the relationship the League has had with the City of Little Rock, but we are clearly at a point in that relationship where we all must find common ground on how to move forward positively. I can assure you I am committed to finding that common ground. mrh

Later in the meeting, Kumpuris asked Moore to explore other options for city for outside legal representation. He said he particularly objected to Hayes’s comment about the “stellar work” done by Municipal League lawyers and others’ the league hired. Kumpuris has said that the lawyers should have been in touch with the board members about settlement details.