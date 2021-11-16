The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday rejected an ordinance that would allow the mayor to fire the city manager and city attorney and another that would refer to voters a plan that would do away with at-large directors in favor of three regional directors. The ordinances were put forward by At-Large Director Antwan Phillips and mirrored the recommendations from a governance study group delivered to the mayor and the board two years ago.

The board voted 7-3 not to refer a plan to voters to move away from having three at-large directors who represent all of the city to three directors who represent super regions. Directors Kathy Webb and Ken Richardson joined Phillips in support. Only Phillips voted in support of the ordinance that would allow the mayor to fire the city manager and city attorney, but by then the writing was on the wall.

Much of the board’s discussion seemed to lump the two proposals together.

Little Rock is one of only five municipalities in the state with a city manager form of government, and the only one with a full-time mayor who’s popularly elected, Phillips said.

Director Virgil Miller said, “As a civilian, I was confused as to who was actually calling the shots, the mayor or the city manager. To me, this is a tweak to something that is already confusing. I was us to have one or the other.”

Director Doris Wright, who increasingly this year has been at odds with Mayor Frank Scott Jr., said she agreed with Miller. She said her constituents wanted a city manager-council form of government. She said the city manager should be in charge of city staff. She asked City Attorney Tom Carpenter if a 2007 ordinance that granted the mayor executive authorities could be repealed. He said it could.

Mayor Scott, upon taking office, pointed to that ordinance as he took authority over the finance, fire, human resources, planning, police and public works departments. Those had all been overseen by the city manager in the past.

Wright said the confusion began with the 2007 ordinance. At the time, the mayor only had a chief of staff and assistant, she said. “Now our office of executive management has ballooned to an exorbitant amount of people, and we as a board have been marginalized. If we relinquish all of our authority, why are we here? The mayor decides he doesn’t want to communicate with us, he doesn’t have to. I can’t support that.”

Phillips said his ordinances were efforts were meant to streamline city government. “We have a complicate, convoluted form of government,” he said, and pointed to a recent disagreement between City Manager Bruce Moore and Carpenter over whether Moore had the authority to settle lawsuits for up to $50,000 as an example of the dysfunction.

In other business, the board voted 6-4 against approving development of a Kum & Go on the southeast corner of Cantrell Road and Chenonceau Boulevard, which had strong opposition from residents.