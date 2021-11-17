A cartoon video depicting Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona killing the president and a member of Congress effectively got the seal of approval today from Arkansas Republicans in the House — French Hill, Rick Crawford, Bruce Westerman and Steve Womack.

They voted “no” on the resolution to censure Gosar. Only two Republicans, Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney supported the resolution. Three Republicans didn’t vote.

Gosar, who will be stripped of committee assignments, is so crazy members of his family campaigned against his election.

Gosar said he didn’t threaten anyone. It’s just a cartoon.

The end of any guardrails on what Trumplicans say and do in public hasn’t encouraged any violence, has it? The insurrectionists at the Capitol were just expressing opinions as Gosar was. Right? The Arkies apparently think so.