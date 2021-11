The daily COVID numbers:

Total cases: 521,553, an increase of 828 from yesterday.

Active cases: 5,444, up by 329 from yesterday.

Deaths: 8,595, a rise of three.

Hospitalizations: 300, up sharply from 276 yesterday, with increases in ICU patients from 122 to 129 and the number on ventilators from 63 to 68.

Vaccinations: A bit more than 12,000 new doses.

Noted: 1,594 of the active cases are people 18 and younger.