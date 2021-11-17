In talking about city government yesterday, I learned of the coming departure of a city department head, Parks and Recreation Director John Eckart.
His response to my query, which included a question about how ongoing reaccreditation of the department was going:
I am departing to pursue other opportunities and my last day in the office will be December 14th. I am thankful for the opportunity to serve these last 4.5 years.
The City of Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department is the only CAPRA accredited organization in the State of Arkansas and is one of 191 departments across the Nation. We are in the process of applying for reaccreditation.
I provided verbal notice to Mr. Moore and have not provided him an official letter as of yet.
Let me know if I can be of further assistance.