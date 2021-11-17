Lindsey Millar’s reporting on the Little Rock City Board meeting last night illustrated a city government in need of repair.

First, there was the blowback on the settlement orchestrated in secret by the mayor and city manager to settle a lawsuit over the police shooting of Bradley Blackshire. City Director Lance Hines won the approval of an ordinance that says the city manager can’t approve the settlement of a lawsuit without notice to the board. I agree with Mark Hayes of the Arkansas Municipal League and private lawyer John Tull, a leading practitioner of media law, that the ordinance institutionalizes violation of the Freedom of Information Act. Round-robin notification of city directors — and public disclosure in the event only of an objection — is the polling of directors. That isn’t allowed by law.

The City Board could require a vote on all legal settlements. It could lower the threshold at which a vote is required from $50,000. It could specify approval is required for any non-monetary settlements. The Blackshire case frosted the City Board because it was done secretly and because it locked the Police Department into telling recruits for 10 years that the police department did wrong in the Blackshire shooting, along with other policy changes. The view of the police chief and the mayor on police culpability isn’t shared by the majority of the city board; by the prosecuting attorney who found the shooting justified, and by officers in the line of command who said the officer who fired the shots shouldn’t have been fired. Whoever is right — and I’ll add my own two cents that Officer Charles Starks poorly followed departmental rules of engagement for a traffic stop and that led to the death — attempting to legalize future law violations by the City Board is no fix.

I write about this issue first because, at its core, it is another example of the City Board-mayor divide that has come to dominate Little Rock governance. Two further measures illustrated that Tuesday. The Board soundly defeated two efforts by the mayor’s ally, Director Antwan Phillips, to further mayoral power. One would have moved the city closer to ward elections by converting the three at-large director positions on the 10-member board to regional seats. Inevitably, this would reduce the power of the at-large directors (a system devised years ago by the business establishment to continue its control of city government.) The other proposal would have given the mayor power to hire and fire the city manager and city attorney, both of whom have provided some comfort to the board, whether through information the mayor wasn’t providing or legal arguments, in differences with the mayor.

New City Director Virgil Miller was a significant no vote. The city government is already confusing and the change on director election would make it just more confusing, he said. He’s an African-American representing a majority Black ward, presumed to be a critical part of the mayor’s base of support. He’s also a banker well embedded in the business establishment.

Miller is also right. I’ve long been an advocate of mayor-council government in Little Rock — a strong mayor and directors elected solely by wards. The mayor, pre-election, once indicated his support for this, too. But in the face of City Board opposition, he has instead opted to achieve something akin to that by incremental measures — aggressive expansion of mayoral power; reduction of the influence of the city manager, and measures such as Phillips proposed last night.

All but a handful of Arkansas’s 500 municipalities operate under the mayor-council form of government. About two-thirds of the country’s largest cities operate under mayor-council governments. The city manager system in Little Rock is a relic of the “good government” days of yore when it was understood that good government meant government by and for the white power elite of the city. Little Rock has altered the system with increased mayoral power and, no surprise, the city board is jealous of the transfer of power.

The City Board, rightly I think, rejected yet another “compromise” change in city government last night by defeating regional directors. We should have one form of government or the other.

This City Board won’t put a mayor-council proposal on the ballot. The mayor could initiate a popular ballot proposal on the issue. But that would come with a political problem. A vote on mayor-council government would be a referendum on the mayor himself. The recent sales tax election defeat and unhappiness with his police chief and his expansion of executive perks and spending would inevitably become campaign issues. Along with crime, the driving issue of one of the three people who’ve already announced campaigns for next year.

The mayor’s unity coalition, which propelled him to victory in 2018, is not much in evidence today.