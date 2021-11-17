The Little Rock Police Department has announced it will “address” two homicides yesterday in Southwest Little Rock — on Dreher Lane and Republic Lane — at 2 p.m. today.

Police Chief Keith Humphrey will make a statement. “Since this is an ongoing investigation, no questions will be taken,” the announcement said. Investigations or no, Humphrey rarely takes questions.

In the Dreher Lane shooting about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, a woman was found fatally shot in a car in an auto accident reported near Geyer Springs and Dreher Lane. The woman has not been identified.

Xavier Johnson, 18, was found critically wounded about 8:45 p.m. at 10015 Republic Lane. He died later at a hospital.

No arrests have been reported in either case.

UPDATE: Police released a photo of a vehicle being sought in connection with the Dreher Lane case.

The chief also said it’s possible the two shootings are related.