A couple more killings were reported by Little Rock police in the last 24 hours — on Republic Lane and Geyer Springs Road. Details slim.

In North Little Rock, a teenage male was shot to death Tuesday afternoon at apartments at 800 Beech Street. Earlier Tuesday afternoon, a man was wounded in a shooting on Boggs Street.

Not far down Interstate 30, Bryant police report a shooting this morning (non-life-threatening) on an I-30 service road.

No arrests announced as yet.