A federal judge in Alabama has ruled in favor of 13 states, including Arkansas, that challenged a federal rule saying that $195 billion in flexible American Rescue Act money could not be used to offset state tax cuts.

The judge said the rule was ambiguous and interfered with state sovereignty by pressuring states on tax policy.

It will not be ambiguous on how states will take advantage of this ruling if it’s not reversed on appeal. They will not take the money to benefit poor people harmed by the pandemic but will use it to cushion multi-million-dollar tax cuts.

Consider: Will Arkansas use its share:

a) for relief aid to the damaged?

b) to reduce the sales tax that punishes the poor the most or

c) to cut the top rate on the state income tax, a move in which the top 10 percent will scoop up the majority of the benefits?

See the coming special session for your answer.

Here’s a clue: The governor’s earlier decision to cut off federal unemployment benefits early under the theory that it was keeping a bunch of lazy deadbeats from returning to work.

Not that it matters to Leslie Rutledge and them, but the federal government argued that the money should be used for pandemic recovery. From the AP report:

