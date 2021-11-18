Walmart, in partnership with the drone delivery service Zipline, is beginning a drone delivery service based in Pea Ridge and covering a 50-mile radius. The project will be demonstrated for media today. Walmart announced the project in September (with a video of how it works).

It will be restricted to health and wellness items like over-the-counter medicine and bandages.

The Verge writes:

To date, Zipline has mostly proven its mettle in healthcare, delivering medical supplies in North Carolina, blood in Rwanda, and COVID-19 vaccines in Ghana. Here, the economics of deliveries are better suited to the expenses of the technology. Vaccines and blood samples are small, valuable, and benefit greatly from speedy delivery. Walmart is Zipline’s first commercial partner, and it’s not clear if the economics of drone delivery are as convincing for customers who want on-demand diapers and non-prescription medication.

For Walmart, drones may help it plug gaps in its delivery network, particularly in rural communities that aren’t well served by traditional infrastructure. Drones, of course, don’t need roads or highways, and Zipline’s aircraft make delivery by parachute, avoiding the need for customers to have designated landing zones. (This is one of the challenges that has reportedly stymied Amazon’s drone delivery ambitions.) There are other hurdles, of course, including regulatory ones, though Zipline was granted a waiver of certain FAA restrictions on drones earlier this year, which cleared the way for the Walmart partnership.

Residents in Pea Ridge, Arkansas who want to test out the drone delivery service will need to download Zipline’s app to do so. There they can place an order and pay for their items if they’re “eligible,” though we’re not quite sure what is meant by this term. Zipline told The Verge that access will start with “a hand-selected group of recipients,” and that following the launch, “Zipline and Walmart will quickly work to expand to additional customers in the broader NWA region, subject to FAA approvals.” But that doesn’t offer much help. It seems drone deliveries are still not arriving as fast as hoped.