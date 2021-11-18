The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, a division of the Arkansas Department of Education, will once again provide food giveaways to battle food insecurities during the Thanksgiving holiday season. Last year, we served 1,000 families and we’re back for a repeat!!! We are proud to partner with the Arkansas Food Bank!!!

Arkansas Food Bank Volunteers needed! For more information contact DuShun Scarbrough at 888-290-KING