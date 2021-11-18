Tyson Foods is donating approximately 14,000 pounds of poultry products to the community, which will be distributed this Friday by volunteers with the Arkansas Martin Luther King Commission located at 906 Broadway Street. A drive-thru event, Arkansas Martin Luther King Commission has partnered with Arkansas Food Bank to distribute a variety of poultry products from 12 to 2 p.m. All Arkansas residents are welcome. According to a recent Facebook post from the Arkansas Martin Luther King Commission, Arkansas Food Bank volunteers are still needed.
The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, a division of the Arkansas Department of Education, will once again provide food giveaways to battle food insecurities during the Thanksgiving holiday season. Last year, we served 1,000 families and we’re back for a repeat!!! We are proud to partner with the Arkansas Food Bank!!!Arkansas Food Bank Volunteers needed! For more information contact DuShun Scarbrough at 888-290-KING
The event is first come, first serve while supplies last.
