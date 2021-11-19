Only Arkansas Republicans could look at what the Biden administration has accomplished in less than a year and proclaim it entirely a disaster.

Despite Republican obstructionism, and opposition from every Republican from Arkansas, the House this morning passed a $2 trillion spending bill. It faces Senate obstacles and could be pared down, but for now, it is (Washington Post):

The greatest expansion of federal child care assistance in history, seeking to fund free, universal prekindergarten for all American children aged three and four. Targeting health care, the measure offers new Medicare benefits covering hearing services and empowers the government for the first time to negotiate some prescription drug prices, aiming to lower the costs that seniors pay for lifesaving medicines such as insulin. The bill would also set aside more than $550 billion to combat climate change, promote greener energy and provide new perks for Americans who buy electric vehicles. And it would approve additional funding to rethink the immigration system, provide hungry Americans with access to food, and promote affordable new housing nationwide. Democrats directed a further slate of fresh aid toward families, making a dramatic expansion in the so-called “safety net” that aids those in greatest need. The legislation would extend new, expanded child tax credits for another year, for example, allowing Americans to continue receiving monthly payments as they have since Congress adopted the American Rescue Plan earlier this year. And Democrats coupled new child care assistance with the first-ever program that would provide paid family and medical leave to millions of Americans who do not have it through their current jobs.

French Hill says millionaires like him just can’t afford to extend benefits such as these to working families, the deficit already having been inflated by his tax cut for the wealthy.

This legislation follows the bipartisan infrastructure bill, also opposed by every Arkansas Republican in Congress. If you’ve time read what this legislation provides for Arkansas, including $3.8 billion for highways and bridges; $23 million for highway safety programs; $244 million for public transportation (poor people appreciate this more than millionaires like French Hill); more EV charging stations; railroad and airport improvements; grants for local and state transportation use, including inland waterways (you know, like that Little Rock Port where Millionaire French likes to stage photo ops), and more.

And about the economy. Yes, inflation, a worldwide problem NOT caused by Joe Biden and exacerbated by oil price manipulation by Trump’s friends in the Middle East, is a problem. But is that the only economic news?

Just today, Arkansas announced that employment is back to pre-pandemic levels. And this summary by media critic Eric Boehlert on the media’s fixation on inflation emphasizes other important developments:

It’s simple. Worker wages are up this year as employees enjoy unmatched leverage in the marketplace. Job gains are soaring. And companies are printing profits thanks to sky-high consumer demand —Target’s sales spiked 13 percent in the last quarter and the retail giant expects double-digit gains over the holiday shopping season. That’s crucial because consumer spending accounts for two-thirds of the economy. All the while, mortgage interest rates hover around 2.5 percent. The specifics: • The government dramatically undercounted the number of new jobs from June through September, so we now know an additional 626,000 jobs were created those months, blowing away the idea of a stymied hiring pattern nationwide. Remember the “disappointing” jobs report from August, with 235,000 jobs? It was actually 483,000 new positions. It turns out there’s been a jobs explosion this entire year, and all indications are the trend will continue into 2022. • Goldman Sachs predicts by the end of next year the U.S. unemployment rate will drop to a 50-year low, thanks to a “red-hot demand for workers.” Under Trump, the rate peaked at nearly 15 percent. • Retail sales surged 1.7 percent in the month of October, as consumers flocked online and into stores, splurging on electronics and home-improvement projects. American consumers spent $638 billion in October, a 16 percent increase from last year. • JP Morgan upgraded its growth expectations for the economy, raising its forecast for the U.S. gross domestic product to climb to 5 percent in the fourth quarter. • Biden’s pandemic stimulus plan has worked: “Households are sitting on a collective $2.5 trillion in savings built up during the pandemic,” the New York Times reports. It’s a royal flush of economic good news.

Daily media repeat Republican spin about Biden. The Republicans are rooting against America. Media too often give them aid and comfort in the rush to bury Biden. Writes Boehlert:

The panicked tale was never true. In recent days, the new data points paint a clearer picture of the economy — it’s a surging one that’s powering through a stunning pandemic recovery and stands poised to blast off in 2022. An unemployment rate all the way down to 3.5 percent? A stock market sitting at the once-unthinkable 45,000 mark? Both are entirely possible in the next calendar year. Today’s press coverage suggests the economy is an albatross around Biden’s political neck. In reality, it’s booming.

Build Back Better with Biden.

Heck. Even French Hill must secretly be smirking. His wife lobbies for a company scooping up millions to work on broadband in Arkansas financed by legislation he opposed in Congress.