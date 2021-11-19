For six years, many of us in this city fought for local control of the Little Rock School District from the Republican-controlled state Board of Education. We rightly said that the takeover hurt our city and hurt our kids. We won. Our efforts paid off and the state backed down. They changed the rules so they could get rid of us. We worked hard in 2019 to elect a local board who cares for all our kids. They have been in power now for over a year, and they have been learning on the job how to lead and how to make policy to rectify the damage the Little Rock School District suffered at the hands of the state.

The Little Rock School Board has two jobs. The first is to responsibly manage the $300 million budget. The second is to hire a superintendent who is responsible for implementing and managing the board’s goals and to run the day-to-day operation of the district.

Our democratically elected school board set out on an ambitious task of right-sizing the pay throughout our district. This is a bold move. The state had ignored pay for our employees and had let them dip way below state and regional averages. This means a substantial raise for all of our teachers, a substantial raise for our staff, and it means making our salaries for administration competitive at a regional level so we can hire the best management team.

We have such a low view of education in our culture that many of us honestly believe anyone can be a superintendent. The reality is this is a hard job that takes a unique skillset that blends knowledge in education, business, finance and politics. Very few people can do this job well. If you’ve been around the Little Rock School District for long, you know we’ve had some bad ones.

It’s never easy to see someone making almost $300,000 for any job, but given the REALITIES of the capitalist education system, we have to offer these packages to hire people with the skills to lead our district. Our lack of competitive pay has hurt us in the past.

Mike Poore will not be here forever. Last night, our board showed real leadership in making sure we will be competitive on the day he leaves.

I continue to be impressed with this board. They have shown that they can learn quickly, they have a vision for ALL kids in our city, and they are willing to look to the future and make the hard decisions to insure our district provides a fair and equitable education to all kids in our city.

We all fought together to end the state control, but now I fear we are going to tear ourselves apart over our different agendas. Those of us who want to see the left out and left behind kids of our city prosper have to get smarter in our strategy. We can’t continue to attack one another, including the board, while the right-wing extremists organize to win the board and damage public education more. In a pluralistic democratic republic we elect people to represent us, and then we organize to help them know what we want. Attacking each other on the internet feels good, but as a wise person once told me, anger alone is not a winning strategy for change.

Public school advocate Jim Ross is a Little Rock School District parent and former board member.