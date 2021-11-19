The Associated Press reported this week on a Louisiana legislative fight over drawing election districts for the Louisiana Supreme Court.

The debate recalls a lawsuit proceeding to trial in Arkansas that challenges elections of the Arkansas Supreme Court and the Arkansas Court of Appeals as racially discriminatory.

In Louisiana, the seven Supreme Court justices are elected from districts. One is a Black judge. A pending lawsuit argues that the system is discriminatory because a third of Louisiana voters are Black people. There have been legislative discussions of adding two seats and redrawing districts to balance population, but it has proven politically difficult. There’s pressure to create a second majority-Black district, which Republican legislators haven’t been inclined to do.

Black interests still are better served in Louisiana than Arkansas. Here, the Supreme Court is elected statewide. All seven justices are white and no Black people have ever been elected to the Arkansas Supreme Court, though they have served by appointment to fill vacancies.

Nearly 16 percent of Arkansas voters are Black people, but any voting power is diluted by the statewide election system. The Arkansas Court of Appeals, elected by geographic districts, includes one Black judge among 12.

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund filed suit challenging election procedures for both appellate courts in 2019. The case is set for trial in January. Plaintiffs reported to the court earlier this month that a settlement was unlikely. The state is seeking to have the case before Judge James Moody dismissed on summary judgment.

Though Arkansas judges are elected on a non-partisan basis, the Republican Party has embarked on a successful strategy in which judicial candidates make their partisan leanings clear. Three current justices — Rhonda Wood, Shawn Womack and Barbara Webb — are identifiably Republicans and if elections in 2022 go the party’s way, five of seven justices, with the addition of Gunner DeLay and Chris Carnahan, will be Republicans as evidenced by their past party and elective office or other partisan activities. The Republican defendants in the case — Governor Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Secretary of John Thurston — naturally are fighting the lawsuit to expand Black representation.