The daily rundown:

Total cases: 523,192, or 732 new cases since Thursday.

Advertisement

Active cases: 6,143, up 262.

Deaths: 8608, an increase of nine.

Advertisement

Hospitalizations: 316, up from 304, with 130 (124 yesterday) in ICU and 65 (69 yesterday) on ventilators.

Vaccinations: About 11,000 additional, in keeping with recent numbers, heavily concentrated on booster shot recipients.