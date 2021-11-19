A lawsuit arising from a state trooper’s use of an intentional crash to stop a car he’d clocked speeding has been settled by an agreement to change policy on the use of the maneuver. There’s also an undisclosed financial settlement.

Trooper Rodney Dunn used the precision immobilization technique (PIT) by intentionally hitting Janice Harper’s car on HIghway 67-167 near Jacksonville in 2020. He said she’d been speeding. Harper, who was pregnant, said she slowed and turned on her hazard lights, but delayed stopping because of the narrow shoulder on a roadway under construction. Dunn used the PIT maneuver, striking her car and spinning it out of control. She was not injured in the rollover.

State Police defended the PIT technique at the time. And in a recent appearance before legislators, Cody Hiland, legal counsel for the Department of Public Safety, continued to defend the practice. It was defended as an almost scientific practice. He acknowledged an increasing use of the technique but put it down to more reckless drivers. A Fox 16 investigation had found, however, that it was frequently being used for minor offenses, such as Harper’s speeding case. The ACLU had called on State Police to review the use of the technique.

Harper’s lawsuit, pending in federal court, quoted State Police at the time in a request for admissions:

Please admit you stated after this lawsuit was filed that “[i]n every case a state trooper has used a PIT maneuver, the fleeing driver could have chosen to end the pursuit by doing what all law-abiding citizens do every day when a police officer turns on the blue lights – they pull over and stop.” Please admit you stated after this lawsuit was filed that “[t]he language of the law is crystal clear,” “[u]pon the immediate approach of an authorized emergency vehicle displaying the signal to stop, the driver must pull over and stop.”

The settlement of the lawsuit, reached by Harper and her lawyers from the Denton and Zachary law firm, includes a change in the police standard for use of PIT:

The old standard read, according to initial reporting by our news partner Fox 16:

“Except when it is objectively reasonable to protect an officer or a third person from imminent death or serious physical injury, PIT should not be utilized on trucks carrying hazardous materials, pickup trucks with passengers in the bed of the truck, vans or buses occupied with passengers who appear to be victims, or motorcycles.”

The new standard reads:

“The PIT maneuver should only be utilized when an ASP officer believes it is objectively reasonable to protect a third person or an officer from imminent death or serious physical injury or when an ASP officer objectively believes other exigent circumstances exist (i.e. using the PIT maneuver to conclude a pursuit subsequent to the deployment of Hollow Spike Strips).

I have asked if the settlement includes a financial payment. The news release refers to “psychological trauma” Harper suffered because of her traffic stop.

UPDATE: A spokesman for the law firm responded:

There was a modest financial component to the settlement, but the primary objective of this case from the beginning was to secure policy changes regarding the use of PIT maneuvers so no Arkansan has to repeat Mrs. Harper’s experience even when they do everything they are supposed to do during a traffic stop. Out of respect for Mrs. Harper’s privacy, Denton & Zachary is choosing not to disclose the financial settlement at this time.

Fox 16 also reported:

As part of the settlement, the ASP has had troopers undergo additional training after learning of the PIT maneuver used on Harper.

“We are extremely pleased that we were able to secure the policy changes and updated guidelines pertaining to the use of PIT maneuvers which was the primary goal of this case and will help protect all Arkansans moving forward,” attorney Andrew Norwood said. “While Mrs. Harper will undoubtedly need time to recover from the psychological trauma she suffered after the PIT maneuver in question, she is excited to close this chapter of her life and focus more on her family.”

The report also said:

After reviewing video footage of the incident and PIT maneuver in question, Harper’s attorneys said they learned that every one of the trooper’s superiors determined the situation reflected a violation of ASP policy related to the PIT maneuver. The ASP, as part of the settlement agreement, has agreed to change its Use of Force policy as it relates to PIT maneuvers and institute an “objective standard” required to justify the maneuver’s use versus the previous “subjective standard.” Both Harper and her attorneys said they hope the dash camera video footage of this encounter can be utilized as a training tool for troopers to indicate what not to do in similar situations and help ensure this does not happen to another Arkansan.

The pending lawsuit, which asked the State Police to admit Dunn’s use of PIT that night didn’t meet agency standards because he should have waited for evidence Harper didn’t intend to stop, such as by passing an exit or taking other evasive steps.