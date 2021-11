The Arkansas unemployment rate continues to decline, to 3.7 percent in October from 4 percent in September.

Bit the size of the labor force also declined by more than 4,000 workers.

The rate is now below the pre-pandemic rate of 3.8 percent in February 2020. Labor shortages continue to be reported. Higher wages and benefits might attract some of those who’ve dropped out of the workforce to seek jobs.