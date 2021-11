I’ll start the open line with something positive— my neighbor’s glorious ginkgo tree. They are popping all over town today.

Advertisement

As for the daily virus numbers:

Total cases: 523,866, a daily increase of 674

Advertisement

Active cases: 6,390, 247 more than Friday.

Deaths: 8,612, an increase of four.

Advertisement

Hospitalizations: 306, down 10, with 137 in ICU and 63 on ventilators

Vaccinations: Almost 15,000 more

The line is open.